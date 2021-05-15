The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $3.44. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $15.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

