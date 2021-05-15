The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

PNC stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.89 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

