The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

