The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

