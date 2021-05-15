The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the lowest is $16.63 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $68.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.