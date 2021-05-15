The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

