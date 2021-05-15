THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0018 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008703 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars.

