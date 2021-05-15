Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$4.12. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 33,602 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The firm has a market cap of C$405.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.47.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.