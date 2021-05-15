Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $23.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00079431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00337861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

