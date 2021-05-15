Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 155% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $64.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00529215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00234345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.43 or 0.01164836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01227108 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

