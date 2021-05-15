Thisoption Trading 29% Higher This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 155.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Thisoption has a market cap of $4.69 million and $784.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00095989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01209334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01206616 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

