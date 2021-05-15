Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.89

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.89 and traded as high as C$115.28. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$114.84, with a volume of 256,787 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.89.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.