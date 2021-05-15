THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $18.07 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $4.34 billion and $150.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.07 or 0.00037904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,938,034 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.