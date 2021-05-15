Thore Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,086.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $69,942.82 and approximately $191,086.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00634697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.