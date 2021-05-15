ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,388.25 or 0.19356815 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $813.83 million and $30,872.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

