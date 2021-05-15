ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.17 on Friday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $362,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

