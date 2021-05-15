Thunder Token Trading Down 14.3% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $102.48 million and $1.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00324772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

