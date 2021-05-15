Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0114

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $252,188.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

