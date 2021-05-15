Time New Bank (TNB) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $22.06 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,810,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

