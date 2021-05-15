Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0016 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $154.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

