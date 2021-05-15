Tixl [NEW] 1-Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Coin Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl [NEW]’s official website is tixl.me . Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

Tixl [NEW] Coin Trading

