Tokenlon Network Token (LON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.46 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00010239 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $120.24 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,539,373 coins and its circulating supply is 24,564,626 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

