TokenPay Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $382,182.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,483.17 or 0.99963274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00233093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004479 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

