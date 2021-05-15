Tokes Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005853 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 220.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

