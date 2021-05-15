TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $902,532.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, TOP has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $902,532.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

