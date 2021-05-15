TOP Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $523,087.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

