Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.76 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and $5.76 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $96.10 or 0.00198532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00527037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00232547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.10 or 0.01155017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.01215249 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 640,751 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.