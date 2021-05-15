Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.81

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.81 and traded as high as C$104.29. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$103.65, with a volume of 89,846 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.