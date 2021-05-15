Towerview LLC Acquires Shares of 201,587 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $18,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
See Also: Yield Curve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.