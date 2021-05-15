Towerview LLC Acquires Shares of 201,587 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $18,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

BPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

