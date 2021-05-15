Towerview LLC Buys Shares of 295,417 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III comprises 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

