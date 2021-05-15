Towerview LLC Has $25.39 Million Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Towerview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Saga Communications makes up approximately 15.8% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 19.43% of Saga Communications worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saga Communications stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $140.41 million, a P/E ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

