Towerview LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK)

Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Genesis Park Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Genesis Park Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $210,000.

GNPK opened at $10.04 on Friday. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.

In related news, major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 63,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $685,297.44.

Genesis Park Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

