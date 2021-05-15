Towerview LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Towerview LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 4.3% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

