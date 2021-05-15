Towerview LLC Sells 33,291 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Towerview LLC decreased its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty comprises 1.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.11% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

