Towerview LLC Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 578,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000. Tastemaker Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 1.93% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $112,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,834.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.