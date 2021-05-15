Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $207,541.30 and $8.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

