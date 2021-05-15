Travel + Leisure Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

TNL stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

