Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,170 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 260,916 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.