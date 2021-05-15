Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 77,290 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

