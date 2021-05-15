Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,130 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.