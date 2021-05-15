Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

