Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

