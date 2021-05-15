Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.39 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.