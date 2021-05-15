Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.67 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.