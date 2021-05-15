Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.18 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $95.47 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

