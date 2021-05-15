Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.