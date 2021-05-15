Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

