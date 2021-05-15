Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.