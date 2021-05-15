Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 13,270 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

