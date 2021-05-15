Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,610 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

